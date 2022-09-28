massachusetts-state-house-golden-dome-1608591224

The Massachusetts State House

 File photo

FOXBORO -- Several candidates running for state office in November's election will be taking questions on the subject of economic development during a forum Wednesday, Oct. 5, put on by the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Center for Performing Arts, formerly the Orpheum Theatre, 1 School St.