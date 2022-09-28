NORTH ATTLEBORO — A trial date has been set for a local man charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of two friends at his Birch Road home three years ago.
Daniel G. Randall, 22, is scheduled to face trial Nov. 14 in Fall River Superior Court, according to authorities and court records.
Randall is accused of fatally stabbing Aidan Hanrahan, 21, and Joshua Lemken, 21, before attacking and seriously injuring 21-year-old Erik Lundstedt, all of North Attleboro, on Aug. 29, 2019.
Lemken was also known as Joshua Walter.
The friends were at Randall’s home at 25 Birch Road celebrating Hanrahan’s 21st birthday, according to authorities.
Randall, who was 19 at the time, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem.
Randall allegedly told police he acted in self-defense and claimed he was jumped over marijuana he had in his pocket.
He has been held without bail since his arrest that evening.
The case was initially scheduled for next week but was continued because his lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, was defending a client facing a motor vehicle homicide trial, according to court records.
