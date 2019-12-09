ATTLEBORO — A March trial date has been set for the two alleged gunmen charged with murder in a botched marijuana robbery in Attleboro in 2017.
The suspects, Job Williams, 35, and Jaquan Cohen, 28, both of Boston, are scheduled for trial March 23 in Fall River Superior Court.
Trial dates are frequently subject to change. The trial was initially scheduled for Monday.
Williams' lawyer is expected to file a pretrial motion before a hearing on Jan. 16, according to court records.
The two men are accused of forcing their way into a house at 148 South Ave. on Dec. 4, 2017. Cohen allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Thomas Pomare, a former Attleboro man who was visiting from California, according to police.
The suspects allegedly wanted to steal 10 pounds of marijuana that they knew was stored at the house, according to police.
