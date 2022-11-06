NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The trial date for a North Attleboro man charged in a 2019 double homicide in Fall River Superior Court has been continued.
Daniel G. Randall, 22, was scheduled to face trial Nov. 14 but his lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, was granted a continuance to Feb. 28.
Reddington requested another date because he was ordered to be in Dedham Superior Court later this month to represent a defendant charged with motor vehicle homicide in a 2018 collision in Needham.
Randall is accused of fatally stabbing Aidan Hanrahan, 21, and Joshua Lemken, 21, at his home before attacking and seriously injuring 21-year-old Erik Lundstedt, all of North Attleboro, on Aug. 29, 2019.
Lemken was also known as Joshua Walter.
Randall, who was 19 at the time, claimed he was defending himself. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem.
He was arrested the evening of the incident and is being held in jail without bail.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.