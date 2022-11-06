Randall, Daniel Arraignment
Daniel Randall in 2019

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The trial date for a North Attleboro man charged in a 2019 double homicide in Fall River Superior Court has been continued.

Daniel G. Randall, 22, was scheduled to face trial Nov. 14 but his lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, was granted a continuance to Feb. 28.

