ATTLEBORO — Two decades’ worth of memories were packed into boxes, crates and a U-Haul truck on Saturday morning at Thacher Elementary School, as the Triboro Youth Theater prepared to turn the page to a new chapter of its life.
The bittersweet moving day was one of sadness, but also of hope for executive director Dave Renoni.
“We’ve been very, very fortunate to have a good partner in the school department,” Renoni said. “They’ve been accommodating and generous with their space.”
The items will be placed in storage in downtown Attleboro until a suitable space is located.
The coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting need to maximize the teaching and learning space in the school, obliged the theater group to seek a new venue in which to perform.
The students within the group were on the verge of opening their winter session of performances when the pandemic hit in March.
Renoni was saddened to tell the students of the change in plans.
“Everyone was pretty understanding in perceiving the public health situation,” he said.
Still, many heavy hearts were evident on Saturday as the costume racks were rolled out, set designs deconstructed, and countless props, miscellaneous theater items and electrical equipment were moved into the waiting 26-foot U-Haul truck outside.
An additional 16-foot storage pod also awaited various items to transport to the storage space downtown.
Screws, pieces of tie-line for rigging scenery and attaching cables to pipes, and an inordinate amount of small debris littered the stage floor of the school’s auditorium as volunteers swept and packed and went back and forth outside to the waiting vehicles for their boxes and crates.
“It’s like 14 years walking, all the different sets I’ve seen,” said one volunteer, Jen Corbett of Attleboro, as she moved box after box to the rear entrance of the school.
Corbett’s three children — 25-year-old Ashley, 24-year-old Matthew, and 15-year-old Nathan — were all a part of Triboro, with Nathan recently performing in his 35th show.
“I think this was an awesome experience because (my children) didn’t play sports,” Corbett said. “This was a place where they fit in and it made my heart full to see them perform.”
The “emotional” day for Corbett, however, also provided some hope.
“I’m hopeful that we’re going to find a new home with new memories and new experiences, and I’m going to try to hold on to that,” she said.
Matthew Corbett, who just completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Rhode Island in Performance Arts Acting, echoed his mother’s sentiment.
“I’ll miss it here, but, I think we’ve outgrown the space,” Corbett said. “It’s time to move on.”
But for others, the feeling was mixed.
“It’s really hard to see everyone go after eight years of Triboro, because I grew up here,” said 18-year-old Julia Sharkey of Norton.
Working alongside Sharkey was 18-year-old Zach DeAlmo, who found his confidence in the theater group and within in, “the best theater experience of my life.”
“I felt like I was part of a family,” DeAlmo said. “There was no one I had a bad experience with, here.”
But many were looking toward the future, as was Renoni.
“While the door hasn’t completely closed to perform at Thacher one day, it won’t be our base of operation,” Renoni said. “Hopefully, we’ll find a place to have as our new home ... it might be the kick in the pants we need to expand our programs and offer different classes.”
