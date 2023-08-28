Olivia Knighton in front of home

ATTLEBORO -- A Coelho Middle School student who died in a boating accident July 19 in South Carolina will be honored when her father’s college soccer team takes on the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday.

Olivia Knighton, 11, will be honored during the match between the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks and the Huskies at the UNCW Soccer Stadium.

