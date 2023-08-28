ATTLEBORO -- A Coelho Middle School student who died in a boating accident July 19 in South Carolina will be honored when her father’s college soccer team takes on the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday.
Olivia Knighton, 11, will be honored during the match between the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks and the Huskies at the UNCW Soccer Stadium.
Knighton’s father, Brad Knighton, a New England Revolution coach and former goal tender, is a UNCW alum and athletic Hall of Fame inductee.
Special teal-colored T-shirts celebrating Olivia are being sold until Wednesday with all the proceeds going to benefit the UNCW men’s soccer program. Teal was the fifth grader’s favorite color.
She died after being thrown along with eight others from a boat that was rocked by the large wake of another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River, South Carolina, north of Myrtle Beach.
The accident remains under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard.
