WRENTHAM -- A state trooper was charged Thursday with exposing himself to a woman while off duty during a concert at Gillette Stadium this summer.
Andrew Patterson, 32, of Lynn, a five-year veteran, has been suspended since the incident allegedly occurred during a June 21 Luke Bryan concert.
A state police spokesman said the department will conduct an internal review Friday on his duty status.
“The off-duty conduct as alleged utterly contradicts the manner in which the department demands its members conduct themselves in their personal lives," the spokesman said in a statement.
Patterson was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct Thursday following a closed-door show cause hearing in Wrentham District Court. He was issued a summons and was scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 8.
Patterson attended the concert with his wife and a fellow trooper and were in seats on the field. A couple told police Patterson appeared to be "thoroughly intoxicated" and exposed himself while the lights were on during an intermission, according to a Foxboro police report.
After that, Patterson and the other two moved a few rows back and Patterson "could barely stand up," the woman's boyfriend told police.
He said he tried to notify security through the Gillette Stadium app but could not connect to the WiFi system.
When Bryan, a country music star, began performing, Patterson made his way back to the row the couple were seated in and started dancing behind his girlfriend while holding his cellphone in his hand pretending to "grind her," the boyfriend said.
He said he knocked the phone out of Patterson's hand before Patterson punched him in the nose and he fell backwards. He said he suffered a bloody nose but got up and threw a chair at Patterson, according to the report.
At that point, the report says, Patterson's friend displayed a badge and made a comment about being troopers and that Patterson was "in big trouble now."
Security and police arrived and spoke to Patterson and his friend in a first aid room. The man told police his glasses were broken but declined to purse and assault and battery charge against Patterson "as he feels it will be a waste of time," according to the report.
Patterson's lawyer, Daniel Moynihan of Stoneham, defended his client.
"He absolutely denies the specifics of these acts, noting that he was accompanied by his wife and a friend," Moynihan said.
"The specific acts that are alleged are preposterous," he said.
The defense lawyer said Patterson served 13 years in the U.S. Army, was in combat in a dangerous section of Afghanistan and was decorated with the Bronze Star.
In 2015, Patterson was responding to a radio call to assist Boston University police officers when he fatally shot a knife-wielding man. He was cleared two years later after an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. The probe found Patterson acted in self-defense and that the suspect advanced on him and refused commands to drop the knife, according to the Associated Press.
