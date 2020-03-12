MANSFIELD — A state trooper pulled an alleged drunken driver from his burning, crashed SUV early Thursday morning, possibly saving the driver’s life, police said.
Trooper Zachary Camara of the Foxboro barracks pulled the 28-year-old Brighton man through the windshield of the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse before it went up in flames in woods off Interstate 95, Trooper Dustin Finch, a state police spokesman, said.
The man, who was not identified, was the only occupant of the SUV. The single-vehicle accident occurred about 2:20 a.m. on I-95 North just before the I-495 interchange.
Finch did not know further details of the rescue but said, based on information he was given, the trooper potentially saved the man’s life.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
“The fire started in the engine compartment and then spread,” Desrosiers said.
The plastic gas tank melted from the heat of the blaze, releasing gas that helped fuel the flames and spread them on the ground. The vehicle was destroyed in the incident, Desrosiers said.
The driver will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes, Finch said.
It took firefighters from two Mansfield fire engines and two North Attleboro engines to douse the fire, Desrosiers said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. State police shut down two lanes of the highway while troopers and fire officials were on the scene.
