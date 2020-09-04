MANSFIELD — A driver escaped serious injury Friday afternoon when his car rolled over and ignited on Interstate 495 South, about a half-mile south of the South Main Street exit.
A state trooper who happened upon the 3 p.m. single-car accident put the small fire out with an extinguisher, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Desrosiers said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police.
Traffic was backed up to the Interstate 95 interchange at the Foxboro border.
