ATTLEBORO — Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the Attleboro area as Tropical Storm Isaias plowed through the region late Tuesday afternoon, with strong winds bringing down limbs and trees on utility wires, homes and across roads. There were also at least three injuries.
Over 20,000 customers in area communities had no electricity into the evening, including nearly half of Attleboro and a good part of Rehoboth.
Two men were injured by a tree branch in Norton, and a man was injured by a tree in Rehoboth.
In Norton, across from the fire station, the large branch fell on two men late afternoon, and they suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, a fire official said.
“They both were hit in the head, but one was much more serious and had a large laceration on top of his head,” Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
The most seriously injured was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, the other to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
In Rehoboth, the victim was conscious and alert, but suffered arm injuries when a tree fell in his yard late afternoon and temporarily trapped him off Reservoir Avenue, firefighters said. Firefighters cleared his driveway so his wife could meet him at the hospital.
A high wind gust of 44 mph was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department at 4 p.m.
Attleboro had 9,742 of 20,124 customers without power, according to National Grid.
Rehoboth saw 3,613 of 5,235, Foxboro 2,946 of 8,390, Seekonk 4,647 of 6,654, Norton 1,826 of 7,564, and Plainville 1,497 of 4,906 customers out, National Grid said. Also, 773 lost electricity in Wrentham, but neighboring Franklin was really hit, with 5,561 of 13,622 in the dark.
Firefighters and police as well as highway and utility crews were responding from one location to another from about 3:30 p.m. into the night.
Fire stations in South Attleboro and at Briggs Corner in the city were operating on emergency power.
A tree landed on a house on Benner Place, and a tree and wires fell on County Street near Read Street, with the wires and branches hitting a car. There were no injuries.
Traffic signals were knocked out at County Square and South Avenue (Route 123) and Tiffany Street.
There was also no electricity along busy Pleasant Street (Route 123).
Trees or limbs were also reported down in the city on Water, Forest and Wilmarth streets, and a tree and wires fell on West Street near Rocklawn Avenue.
In North Attleboro, trees landed on Allen Avenue and Fales Road, with the fire station on Allen losing power. Numerous tree branches fell in the area of Mount Hope Street near John Rezza Drive, and there was a report of wires down on the latter street.
Also, on Reservoir Street a house was reported to have been hit by a tree.
Power was restored Tuesday night to areas south of the Emerald Square mall, and North Electric crews were concentrating on power failures in the Paine Road, Millard Road and Germaine Drive area.
In Norton, there were trees reported down on Reservoir, South Washington, Walter and Clapp streets.
Mansfield had trees that fell in the area of the industrial park, and West Street between Tremont Street and Interstate 495 was impassable, police said.
Trees were also down on Mayflower Road, Maple and Benefit streets, and Riverwood Drive, and electricity was out on Maple, Ware, and Gilbert streets, Nicole Road, and some surrounding roads, including Reservoir Street, according to police.
Over in Plainville, trees and wires had fallen on West Bacon Street.
Down in Seekonk, high tension wires blew down near the At Home Store off Fall River Avenue (Route 6) and were said to be on fire. A utility pole was reported on fire on Woodlawn Avenue at Pine Street and a tree was on wires on Prospect Street.
Traffic signals at Luthers Corner were not working as well.
In Wrentham, trees and wires were reported down on Myrtle and Creek streets.
In Norfolk, Dedham Street (Route 1A) was closed from Route 115 to Winter Street in Walpole. Portions of Grove and Diamond streets and Leland Road were also closed. Also, large trees blocked portions of Seekonk and Cleveland streets, and numerous side roads.
“Lots of wires are down,” public safety officials said on social media.
Less rain than forecast came, but not too much was expected as the storm passed hundreds of miles west of the region. The sun was even shining late in the afternoon as winds continued.
A tropical storm warning and a tornado watch had been issued by the National Weather Service, and there was a high wind advisory.
What had been a hurricane off the Eastern Seaboard was downgraded to a tropical storm, which have winds of 73 mph or less, and sustained winds were around 40 to 50 mph in this region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.