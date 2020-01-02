PLAINVILLE -- A small dump truck struck a utility pole Thursday afternoon, igniting a fire and forcing officials to shut down Messenger Street (Route 106) near the Wood School.
Firefighters were unable to begin fighting the fire for about a half hour until National Grid workers arrived, forcing officials to close the road, fire Capt. Daniel Moore said.
The driver of the truck and a passenger were out of the vehicle before rescue officials arrived, Moore said.
The passenger suffered a minor injury, but declined to be taken to a hospital.
The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m.
Utility crews were still at the scene hours later repairing the pole.
