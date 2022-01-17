ATTLEBORO -- One person was injured when a small truck plowed into a vacant storefront at Bristol Place shopping plaza in South Attleboro early Monday night.
Firefighters had to use extrication tools, including the Jaws of Life to get to the victim.
An ambulance took the injured person to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, a fire official said.
The accident was reported about 7:15 p.m. at the plaza off Newport Avenue (Route 1A), and the pickup-like truck plowed through cinderblock and plywood, ending up roughly 20 feet inside the building.
The truck was from the nearby Home Depot home goods warehouse.
The storefront last was occupied by the closed Bob's clothing store.
The city building inspector was summoned.
Three tow trucks and a front-end loader were also called to the scene to remove the truck and building debris.