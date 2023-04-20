NORFOLK -- The driver of a box truck that careened through fueling pumps at a downtown gas station before stopping and dangling on the edge of a 10-foot retaining wall, was allegedly twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to court papers.

Keith E. Johnson, 54, of East Greenwich, R.I., pleaded innocent Thursday in Wrentham District Court to a drunken driving charge in connection with the Wednesday afternoon crash.

