MANSFIELD -- A tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a car on Francis Avenue while outside his truck adjusting a tarp.
The truck driver was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital with a leg and other injures, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Merritt said.
He was conscious and alert when rescue officials and paramedics arrived shortly after 6:30 a.m., Merritt said.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was not injured but was visibly shaken by the accident.
She declined to be taken to a hospital, Merritt said.
The accident was under investigation by police but the woman is believed to have been blinded by solar glare and was not able to see the truck driver.
The woman was driving east on Francis Avenue when the accident occurred just before a sharp curve.
The truck driver was adjusting a tarp on his trailer while parked and waiting to enter a nearby trucking terminal at 241 Francis Ave., Merritt said.
