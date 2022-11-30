Area residents have had their trash collection delayed in recent months and it’s not because of holidays.
Waste Management, which serves several area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Franklin, has encountered some truck problems.
“We have experienced some minor, sporadic delays in Mansfield and a few other area communities primarily due to supply chain issues affecting access to parts necessary to repair our vehicles,” Garrett Trierweiler, director of public affairs for Waste Management for New England, said in an email.
“In most cases, the small portion of a route not completed is recovered the next day,” said Trierweiler, who works out of its Foxboro office. “We are hopeful the supply chain issues will improve soon to minimize future collection interruptions.”
Mansfield has seen its collections disrupted a few times in recent months, including Monday’s route where some homes’ recyclables were picked up Tuesday.
Toward the end of October, the town’s trash contractor collected recyclables at over two dozen homes a day late because of an equipment failure.
In January, the pandemic interrupted trash pickup in Attleboro and North Attleboro as Waste Management had nine employees out with COVID and fill-in drivers missed some streets.
A snowstorm around that time compounded matters. Collection of Christmas trees was also impacted then.