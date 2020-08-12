NORTH ATTLEBORO — A small rental box truck ruptured a fuel tank Wednesday afternoon when it drove off Interstate 95 South into a rest area and struck a parked truck.
One person suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
About 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the ground from the ruptured side-saddle tank. Some of it went into a nearby storm drain before it was contained by firefighters, Coleman said.
The accident occurred about 1 p.m.
The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified and was working with the driver to clean the storm drain.
Firefighters used absorbent material and booms to soak up the fuel that spilled on the ground, Coleman said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.