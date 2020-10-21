NORTON — Another face-off is shaping up on the town common between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump.
Elizabeth Browning, a Wheaton College junior, says students will be on hand this Saturday morning to counter an anticipated Trump re-election rally on the common, across from campus.
The Facebook page Norton for Trump is touting a rally set for 10 a.m. Recent posts on the page note that the “Liberal Kids from Wheaton College will be there.”
Other posts encourage Trump supporters not to engage with the students.
Nearly two weeks ago, on Oct. 9, eight or so Trump supporters gathered on the common on a Friday afternoon to wave flags and signs in support of the president.
According to a story in The Wheaton Wire, the student newspaper, the small rally prompted an “impromptu” demonstration by about 70 Wheaton students. Some of them carried flags supporting trans and gay rights or, according to the Wire, “makeshift signs with slogans such as ‘Abolish ICE’ and ‘Black Lives Matter.’”
The two sides faced off with competing chants and signs for a couple of hours, the paper said, before the Trump supporters dispersed about 6 p.m. and the students shortly thereafter. Wheaton campus security was on hand to keep order, the paper said.
Earl Sholley of Norfolk, a perennial GOP candidate and one of the organizers of the Oct. 9 rally, complained at the time that some of the student chants included “obscenities” and rude gestures.
Contacted Wednesday, he said, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, “It was almost elder abuse.”
He repeated his intention to write a letter to the president of Wheaton to complain about the students’ behavior. One student, quoted in the Wire, said the Trump supporters were attempting to “terrorize” the campus. Each side complained the other was failing to practice social distancing.
Browning, the Wheaton junior, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle Wednesday that student organizers are “expecting a much bigger turnout on both sides this weekend, and this has been causing significant community tension ahead of the election.”
