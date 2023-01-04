The former fiancee of disgraced and deceased former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is locked in a court battle over how she is spending money in a trust set up for their daughter.
The dispute was sparked after the trustee of the fund, attorney David Schwartz, refused to pay a $10,697 bill in September for dance lessons for the daughter, 10-year-old Avielle.
In court filings, Schwartz argued that Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez was already receiving funds outside the trust — $150,000 a year or more from Hernandez’s NFL pension and Social Security — that was supposed to pay for their daughter’s daily expenses.
The trust was set up after Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while in prison for the 2013 murder of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, not far from his $1.3 mansion in Westwood Estates.
It contains over $700,000 and is supposed to benefit Avielle until she is 25, according to court records.
Hernandez died days after being acquitted of a double murder in Boston that occurred prior to the death of Lloyd, who was from Boston and was dating Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister.
During the disagreement over paying the dance bill, Schwartz found that Jenkins-Hernandez, Avielle’s conservator, only recently began filing required annual reports on how she was spending the money.
The dispute was first reported by The Boston Globe on Tuesday.
According to court papers obtained by The Sun Chronicle, Schwartz says Jenkins-Hernandez spent $4,800 at Harrods, $490 at Burberry, and almost $102 at Johnston Fine Wines, “all of which are most likely not for Avielle’s benefit.”
Other expenditures Schwartz cited were $36,858 on clothing, including maternity wear; $39,347 on home goods; $25,577 for shopping online; $11,792 in “self care,” including gym fees and visits to hair and nail salons, The Boston Globe reported.
The North Attleboro mansion was sold in 2017 for $1 million. Jenkins-Hernandez, Avielle and another child from another relationship now reside in Rhode Island.
The trust paid for the Rhode Island home and all related expenses, as well as Avielle’s school tuition. Jenkins-Hernandez also receives Hernandez’s pension and Social Security payments, although Schwartz said those funds, too, are supposed to be spent exclusively for the benefit of their daughter.
Schwartz is asking a Bristol County Probate and Family Court judge to suspend Jenkins-Hernadez’s authority as conservator for Avielle. He is asking the court to appoint a special conservator, citing an almost five-year record of “excessive” expenditures and failure to obey the court’s rules.
Jenkins-Hernandez, in turn, is asking the court to remove Schwartz as trustee. She argues in a court filing that Schwartz is trying to “micromanage” her use of Avielle’s funds outside his purview as trustee.
“The allegations made against Shayanna are unfounded. I have, and will continue to, respond to such allegations on behalf of my client through the legal process,” her lawyer, Stephen Withers Jr. of Coogan Smith LLP in Attleboro, said in a statement Wednesday.
“My client is a devoted mother doing her best to provide a stable life for her children, which is why she created the Trust in question in the first place. The facts, when presented in full, will bear these truths out,” Withers said.
If Jenkins-Hernandez is removed as conservator, a new conservator would receive Hernandez’s pension and Social Security checks and decide how the money should be spent.
Schwartz’s lawyer, Robert O’Regan of Burns & Levinson LLP in Boston, referred The Sun Chronicle to the court filings and said his client was looking out for Avielle’s interests and not denying her money for dance lessons.
“They both have the same fiduciary to apply what was left for Avielle by her father for Avielle’s needs and that is what he is attempting to do,” O’Regan said.
Jenkins-Hernandez started dating Hernandez when both were in high school in Bristol, Conn. and moved to the area in 2010 when Hernandez signed with the Patriots and became a star tight end. They lived in a condominium in Plainville before buying the 7,100-square-foot home in North Attleboro.
She was called as a prosecution witness in Hernandez’s 2015 trial in Fall River Superior Court after being granted immunity.
Jenkins-Hernandez testified she removed a lock box she believed contained marijuana at Hernandez’s direction from the home but could not remember where she discarded it.
Authorities believed the box, which was never found, contained the murder weapon in the Lloyd case. One of Hernandez’s associates told police Hernandez kept a gun in a box in his basement.
