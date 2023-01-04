shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, then known as Shayanna Jenkins, testifies at the 2015 murder trial of her fiance, former New England Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez.

 Ted Fitzgerald/Pool

The former fiancee of disgraced and deceased former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is locked in a court battle over how she is spending money in a trust set up for their daughter.

The dispute was sparked after the trustee of the fund, attorney David Schwartz, refused to pay a $10,697 bill in September for dance lessons for the daughter, 10-year-old Avielle.

