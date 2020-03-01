There are three Massachusetts political figures on Tuesday’s presidential primary ballot and the latest polls show all three could lose.
Supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are still hoping she can pull out a victory in the Democratic race, although polls show Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, is the favorite.
Although some polls have shown the Massachusetts race is close, a poll Friday by WBUR put Sanders on top at 25 percent and Warren second at 17 percent, followed by several others.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick could still get some votes as his name tops the ballot, but he has already quit the race. Another former governor, William Weld, is running in the Republican primary against President Trump, but is not given much chance of prevailing.
So, the big question is whether Warren can recover in time to win her own state or will front runner Sanders deal her campaign a death blow during the Super Tuesday voting that involves 14 states around the country.
On Friday, a small group of senior citizens met with representatives of Sanders’ campaign to try to put him over the top.
Some, like Attleboro City Councilor Ty Waterman, said he seriously considered backing Warren, who he likes quite a bit, but in the end decided Sanders would hold up better against Trump’s insults in a debate.
“I wanted someone who can stand up to him on that debate stage. But, I like both of them,” Waterman, one of 20 elected officials in the state to endorse Sanders, said.
Sanders and Warren hold many of the same positions, such as support for Medicare for All, and forgiveness of college debt.
Ellen Farmer of Attleboro said she supports both Warren and Sanders, but gives the edge to Sanders because she has known him since he was mayor of Burlington, Vt., in 1982.
“He’s been at it a little longer,” she said.
Warren has her share of supporters too, including top leaders in the party.
Attorney General Maura Healey, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline, have all shown strong support.
Warren’s campaign held 80 different get-out-the-vote rallies across the state over the weekend, with many of the top Democrats in Massachusetts participating.
The campaign even held an event Thursday at City Hall Plaza Boston featuring her golden retriever Bailey.
After Sanders and Warren, the WBUR poll had South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third place with 14 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 13, former Vice President Joe Biden with 9, Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 6, businessman Tom Steyer with 2 and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in last with 1 percent.
Both Steyer and Buttigieg dropped out of the race over the weekend.
With so many states voting Tuesday, political analysts have said it will go a long way in determining who gets the Democratic nomination for president.
