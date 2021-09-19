ATTLEBORO — If the past is a predictor of the future, as many as 83 percent of the city’s 31,304 registered voters could stay home on Tuesday for the city’s preliminary election.
That’s what happened in 2017 and in 2005, the two most recent preliminaries when just 17 percent of the electorate turned out to vote.
Both were held to eliminate one of three candidates for mayor as is the election on Tuesday.
In 2001 it was worse with a 12 percent turnout.
In the 1999 preliminary there was a 23 percent turnout, but that year there were four mayoral candidates and other races as well.
There were a total of five preliminary elections on the ballot including two for city council, one for treasurer and one for collector in addition to the mayor’s race so that attracted a few more people.
On Tuesday, two-term mayor Paul Heroux is facing challenges from former state police trooper and current businessman Todd McGhee and former city council candidate and employee of a bio-hazard company Jim Poore.
All three candidates have been going door to door throughout the city to talk about what they will do and to meet voters face to face.
Heroux, 45, a former state representative and prison administrator is running on his record which includes efforts to make the city “greener and cleaner” and advances in downtown revitalization, especially the redevelopment of the Union Street block. If re-elected it will be his last term, he said.
“I’m the only candidate running for mayor who has the necessary management experience to do this job,” he said in a recent interview. “I’m the only candidate who has political experience, and I’m the only candidate who has experience being a mayor.”
McGhee, 57, touts his professional experience in law enforcement and a consulting business which he’s run for a decade as solid preparation to run the city.
“My professional life experience spans over 34 years,” he said in a recent interview. “Working with municipal, state and federal governments has equipped me to understand budgets, contracts and procurement rules.”
He’s provided anti-terrorism services to a number of foreign countries and has provided insight on crime for television news broadcasts.
Meanwhile, Jim Poore, 50, is known for his activism against mask mandates and government overreach regarding coronavirus.
Poore has three young children and said that will make him especially sensitive to educational issues.
And he objects to Heroux’s style of governing.
“The most pressing issue is the direction the city is headed politically and it’s overall attitude,” he said in a recent interview. “It is my way or the highway right now. That will stop.”
The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.