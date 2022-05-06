NORTH ATTLEBORO — The public schools’ music department is holding its annual Tunes ‘n’ Toons 5k Family Fun event May 15 at the high school campus, 1 Wilson Whitty Way.
Tunes ‘n’ Toons is a cartoon-themed family event that features five music stations to cheer runners and walkers through the 3-mile course. This will be the eighth annual running of the event, the second live event after two years of going virtual.
Race director and North Attleboro Middle School music teacher Rob Couture says, “We’ll be performing cartoon music from Scooby Doo all the way to ‘Encanto,’ and cartoon-themed attire is encouraged,” he said.
Children’s races are available for ages 2-10, with face painting and hula hooping before the official 5k starts at 10 a.m.
More information and registration info can be found at NAHSmusic.com, and all proceeds benefit the North Attleboro K-12 Music Department.