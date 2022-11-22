Foxboro
Joe Sikula felt proud Saturday as he looked out over the Foxboro Regional Charter School’s gymnasium, filled with students and volunteers supporting Personal Best Karate’s 27th annual Turkey Brigade.
"It's a great feeling," Sikula, head instructor for the school's Foxboro location, said. "There's a ton of people here to help so it should go quickly to get these 2,000 meals done."
“It’s a great feeling,” Sikula, head instructor for the school’s Foxboro location, said. “There’s a ton of people here to help so it should go quickly to get these 2,000 meals done.”
Thanks to all their hard work those 2,000 families will have all the supplies needed for a Thanksgiving dinner.
For the event, karate students, their families and other volunteers created giant assembly lines to fill thousands of roasting pans with all of the fixings needed for a Thanksgiving meal.
Volunteers marched from station to station, filling the turkey roasting pans with squash, potatoes, carrots, corn, string beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, brownie mix and gravy packets before the items were wrapped and placed in neat rows along the floor.
Each tin weighs between 15 to 20 pounds, so some volunteers brought wagons and carried multiple baskets at once. Once assembled, each roasting pan filled with fixings and a turkey was delivered to a home in one of a dozen surrounding homes on Sunday morning.
Christine and Josh Baker, of Foxboro, came to volunteer for the Turkey Brigade for the first time on Saturday, along with their 4-year-old son Michael, who is a Personal Best Karate student.
“I think it’s amazing. I am proud to see there are so many people willing to help when all you hear are negative things. And I am glad we can help and glad that we can teach our son how important it is to give back when you get the opportunity to,” Christine said.
Noelle Hiltz, a troop co-leader who brought 11 girls from Easton Girl Scout Troop 64992 to participate said they came to help because she saw an online advertisement about the event and she had friends who volunteered in the past.
“One of the missions of Girl Scouts is to give back, so, we’re trying to teach the young girls that it’s good to give back to those in the community who are in need,” Hiltz said. “It’s so nice to see everybody come together for the greater good.”
Rebecca Murphy, of Foxboro, whose son has been taking karate for many years, said she loves seeing everybody come out and help.
“It’s so fun and it’s such a great opportunity to help so many people and have a lot of fun while doing it,” she said.
Murphy helped coordinate with the 28 nonprofit agencies that send Personal Best Karate, which also has karate schools in Norton, Easton and Raynham, the names and addresses of people who need Thanksgiving food this year.
“We partnered with them and I collected all of the names and made sure that we distribute every single basket that we can create to someone who needs a little bit of holiday cheer,” Murphy said.
Christopher Rappold, president of the Personal Best Charity Board of Directors, agreed, saying, “We are very lucky. We always have an amazing turnout of volunteers both from Personal Best Karate and from the community, and this year is no exception. You just look around and all of the families working together and it’s so wonderful.”
When asked what is his motivation for the Turkey Brigade for almost three decades, Rappold said it is a labor of love.
“We’ve been doing it now for 27 years. It’s a wonderful way for us to teach children in particular about the importance of service to the community,” he said. “So many times, children raise money and they might donate it, but they never really see the result of where the money goes to. The way we do the project, the children are involved in every step of the process up to and including delivery, so it works out very well for them.”