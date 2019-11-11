ATTLEBORO — Splashed with a warm November sun, about 200 people gathered at South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Park on Monday to honor those who’ve served in the nation’s military.
The day, formerly known as Armistice Day and now known as Veterans Day, was born from the peace treaty that ended The Great War, also known as World War I and “the war to end all wars,” on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
But in his remarks, Mayor Paul Heroux pointed out that the armistice did not end war.
It only ended one. He called the armistice “a peace to end all peace.”
It was an armistice that led, through the madness of Germany’s dictator Adolf Hitler, directly to World War II, the Cold War and wars beyond.
But the hour, day and month eventually became the time to honor all of those who have served the nation in times of war and in times of peace.
More than 1 million people have died in America’s wars and well over 42 million have served during wartime alone, according to the Veterans Administration.
If the armistice in 1918 led to perpetual peace, the celebration Monday would have had a different tone, but there would still be veterans to honor.
That it did not result in perpetual peace means that there are many more veterans to honor and city and state officials, schoolchildren and their parents, veterans and non-veterans came together to do just that.
It was one of the biggest crowds seen in years, the mayor and others said.
“This is something to be proud of,” state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said of the crowd.
He praised the men and women who join the military not knowing what their fate will be.
“They are the great brotherhood and sisterhood we call the U.S. military,” he said.
State Sen. Paul Feeney D-Foxboro said the nation has been blessed that generation after generation have stepped forward to take the oath and don the uniform to keep America free.
The main speaker was Col. Peter Fiorentino, commander of the 151st Regional Support Group of the Massachusetts National Guard.
All who have served in war and peace deserve thanks and respect, he said.
“Veterans are the keepers of everything Americans hold dear,” Fiorentino said.
“Veterans Day is a day to recognize and give thanks to all those who have served. Thanks to those who have served, and serve today, America sleeps peacefully.”
City Councilor Peter Blais — whose father served in World War II, whose brothers served in Korea and whose friends served in Vietnam — challenged the adults to teach the children well.
“I am overwhelmed with the number of parents and children here today and I challenge (the parents) to teach (the children) about the rights and privileges the veterans have given us today.”
Cadence Preston, a member of the city’s Youth Commission read a proclamation from Gov. Charlie Baker declaring Monday as Veterans Day.
A Girl Scout Troop led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Attleboro High School Chorus sang the national anthem and the Thacher Elementary School Grade 4 Chorus sang “America the Beautiful.”
The city’s veterans agent, Ken Badertscher, who planned and moderated the event, was given a plaque to honor his efforts to bring the Vietnam Moving Wall to the city in September.
