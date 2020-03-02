ATTLEBORO — How many of Attleboro’s 30,156 voters will cast ballots in Tuesday’s presidential primary?
Based on history, at least 26 percent, but with special circumstances this year, it could be closer to 36 percent.
In the last four presidential primaries turnout has ranged from 11 to 36 percent.
Turnout is typically higher when there’s no incumbent running, which means both parties are motivated to vote.
For example, in 2008 turnout was 33.5 percent.
In 2016, turnout was 35.6 percent.
However, with a Republican incumbent in 2004, turnout was 26 percent, indicating Democrats, who outnumber Republicans in Attleboro about 2-1, were motivated in that circumstance.
By contrast, in 2012 with a Democrat incumbent who faced no opposition, turnout was a minuscule 10.8 percent.
One of the special circumstances this year is the candidacy of Democrat Bernie Sanders.
Sanders blew Hillary Clinton out the water here four years ago.
While Clinton slipped by Sanders statewide with 49.9 percent to 48.5 percent in the 2016 primary, Sanders beat her in Attleboro by 10 points, 54 percent to 44 percent.
If those Sanders supporters are still here, and nationwide they definitely are, it’s likely a lot of Democrats will head to the polls Tuesday, especially considering the state’s favorite daughter, Elizabeth Warren, is Sanders’ main opponent, which is the second special circumstance.
Warren’s been rising in the Massachusetts polls, but still trailed Sanders by four points in a realclearpolitics.com poll published Monday. It put Sanders at 24.7 percent and Warren at 20.7 percent.
The third special circumstance is the candidacy of incumbent President Donald Trump.
While there are four candidates on the Republican ballot, the most popular by far is Trump.
In the 2016 primary, Trump drew 61 percent of all Republican votes in Attleboro when there were 13 candidates vying for the top spot.
And that year, unenrolled voters flooded to the Republican side.
At least 764 unenrolled voters took Republican ballots based on the fact that there were 3,428 registered Republicans and 4,192 Republican ballots cast.
That equals a Republican vote of 122 percent.
Neither the Democrats nor Republicans have reached anything close to that in any primary since at least 2004 and likely longer.
The second highest was 88 percent by Republicans in 2008.
The candidacies of Sanders and Trump combined is a fourth special circumstance.
Both are populists who thrive outside the mainstream of their respective parties and attract very loyal followings.
In 2016, many of those who voted Republican were unenrolled, and given Trump’s ability to inspire loyalty, it’s likely they will again, although probably with smaller numbers since Trump has no serious opposition.
In 2012 when Democrat Barack Obama was the incumbent and facing no opposition, he drew a meager 8 percent of Democrat voters to the polls in Attleboro.
Trump attracts enthusiastic crowds wherever he goes and will likely do much better than that.
Meanwhile, some local election officials are predicting the usual crowd for a presidential primary.
North Attleboro Election Commission Chairman David Torpey anticipates 35 to 40 percent.
“Based on past history over the years, it will be about 40 percent,” he said. “I hope we have a bigger turnout, but I don’t think so.”
Mansfield Town Clerk Marianne Staples is expecting more than the usual number of voters will head to the polls because of all the press tumult that characterizes today’s politics.
“I think it’s going to be bigger because of all the media hype,” she said.
Meanwhile in Norton, town clerk Lucia Longhurst predicted typical numbers, about 25 percent.
