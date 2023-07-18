Attleboro City Hall building file photo

Attleboro City Hall

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — Two more candidates for the upcoming city election have become certified and will appear on the ballot.

Dianne Sawyer of Curtis Avenue was certified July 12, which means she will face off against James Poore of Derrick Drive, who was certified April 4.

