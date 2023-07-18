ATTLEBORO — Two more candidates for the upcoming city election have become certified and will appear on the ballot.
Dianne Sawyer of Curtis Avenue was certified July 12, which means she will face off against James Poore of Derrick Drive, who was certified April 4.
They will be vying for the Ward 1 School Committee seat.
The second candidate to become certified was Sara Lynn Reynolds of Oak Square. She is the current Ward 1 City Councilor.
She became certified on July 17.
At this point she does not have a rival for the job.
Neither of the two mayoral candidates, Cathleen DeSimone and Timothy Barone, have filed their nomination papers yet.
DeSimone beat out City Council President Jay DiLisio for the job of mayor in a special election earlier this year.
The Ward 2 City Council seat will be contested by newcomers Jennifer Royster of Patterson Street, who was certified June 23, and Pamela Foa of Wagon Lane, who was certified July 5.
Just three of the at-large city council candidates have been certified.
They are Ty Waterman of Dorchester Avenue, Laurie Sawyer of Curtis Avenue and Jonathan Tavares of Gardner Avenue.
The others, who have until 5 p.m. Aug. 1 to turn in their nomination papers, are Barone and DiLisio, Sean Quigley, Nicholas Lavoie and Antonio Pentimalli.
So far the only contested race for school committee is in Ward 1, but that could change if others who have nomination papers out turn them in and they are certified.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.