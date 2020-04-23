NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A two-alarm blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning at S.M. Engineering & Heat Treating was accidental but the exact cause remains under investigation, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Investigators are trying to determine whether a machine at the company on Chestnut Street malfunctioned.
Workers left the building before smoke was seen about 1 a.m. by firefighters returning from a separate alarm, Coleman said.
The fire was contained to a furnace that contained oil and salt that is part of the manufacturing process, he said.
The company is involved in industrial furnace manufacturing and heat treating, and offers service to medical, automotive and electronic industries, among others.
