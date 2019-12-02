NORTH ATTLEBORO — A two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment house on Smith Street late Monday afternoon, displacing at least three people and a dog, officials said.
The fire was reported about 4 p.m. at the 2 1/2-story house at 268 Smith St.
“Smoke was showing from that window,” Deputy Fire Chief Mike Chabot said at the scene, pointing to a large window on the second floor of the house.
“They got up there and put the fire out,” he said of firefighters’ efforts.
The blaze was declared under control in about 20 minutes as firefighters attacked the fire with a hose line soon after arriving, Chabot said.
“It was a quick knockdown,” he said.
Firefighters checked the house but found no one inside and checked other areas of the house to make sure the fire did not spread, Chabot said.
A North Attleboro truck extended its ladder to the roof and the street was lined with fire engines.
About two dozen firefighters responded.
Assisting local firefighters at the scene and at the town’s fire stations were firefighters from Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro and Mansfield.
The Red Cross was called to assist three residents and a dog.
It was not clear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire or how many residents lived in the dwelling. Chabot said there were several apartments inside.
Brick steps at the left side of the house appeared to be under construction as there was yellow plastic tape in front of them.
A sign on the front of the yard read, “No Bus Stop Parking. No Trespassing.”
Chabot said someone who saw the smoke called 911 which was key in enabling firefighters with putting down the flames so quickly.
“Early recognition helps. Somebody saw it and called it in,” Chabot said.
No firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police closed the area around the house, located between Landry Avenue and Fisher Street.
