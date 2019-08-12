MANSFIELD — Two alleged drunken drivers, including one already on probation for driving while intoxicated, were arrested within minutes of each other after leaving a concert this weekend at the Xfinity Center.
Corey D. McComb, 27, of Wareham, and Eric J. DeSatnick, 52, of Fall River, pleaded innocent during separate arraignments Monday in Attleboro District Court.
Both men were arrested after driving out of the South Main Street concert venue after Friday night's Korn and Alice in Chains show.
McComb, who was released after booking, was taken into custody again at the courthouse on a probation warrant issued out of Falmouth District Court, where he was placed on probation in December 2018 for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.
McComb faces a second-offense drunken driving charge. He was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Friday after police say he struck a curb and then stopped on the sidewalk on South Main Street.
Police say his breath-alcohol test result was .17 percent, or just over twice the legal limit for intoxication.
DeSatnick was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday after he drove over the curbing and onto the sidewalk, police said. Security and parking staff notified police who arrested him after a subsequent investigation.
Police say his breath-alcohol test result was .12 percent, over the legal limit of .08 percent.
Both men are due back in court next month.
