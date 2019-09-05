ATTLEBORO — Two alleged drunken drivers were arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court on charges related to two separate car crashes within a few hours of each other in Norton.
Police say 44-year-old Linda J. Zarek-O’Connor of 27 Smith St., in Norton, struck a parked car on Smith Street a short distance from her home around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to court records.
She pleaded innocent to a second-offense drunken driving charge and two-related motor vehicle offenses.
Police say her breath-alcohol test registered 0.13 percent, or almost twice the legal limit for intoxication.
No one was injured in the incident, according to police.
In the other crash, police say Lucas P. Potvin, 25, of 30 Johnston Drive, in Norton, was driving an SUV that struck a utility pole on Pine Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to court records.
His breath-alcohol test result was 0.13 percent, according to court records.
Potvin, who pleaded innocent, was not reported injured, according to police.
Both are free on their own recognizance. Their cases were continued to next month for pretrial conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.