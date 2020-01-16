NORTH ATTLEBORO — State and local law enforcement officials have busted up a methamphetamine lab in a local home and arrested two individuals, officials said Thursday.
The raid occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Heather St. and was conducted by members of a state police SWAT team, a state police Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team, an interstate narcotics reduction enforcement unit and local police.
Arrested were Jamie Nickerson, 39, and Shannon Daley, 38, both of 35 Heather St., according to police.
Daley was ordered held without bail after her bail on a pending shoplifting case was revoked in Attleboro District Court.
Daley and Nickerson are charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and drug conspiracy.
Daley pleaded innocent and Nickerson was taken by ambulance from the courthouse to Sturdy Memorial Hospital after he showed up for arraignment Thursday morning. He is believed to have suffered some type of medical issue, a court officer told Judge Steven Thomas.
Taken from the home was a small amount of clear liquid in a plastic container that is believed to be methamphetamine, coffee grounds, batteries, chemicals and other materials allegedly used to “cook” methamphetamine, according to a prosecutor.
“These items are indicative of, for lack of a better term, a methamphetamine cooking lab,” Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier said.
Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Also known as meth, blue, ice, and crystal, it takes the form of a white, odorless, bitter-tasting crystalline powder that easily dissolves in water or alcohol, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The suspects became a target of a state police investigation that began in October. They were flagged in an online data base that tracks sales of over-the-counter allergy and cold medications, Poirier said.
Investigators conducted surveillance of the suspects, who police say made purchases or tried to make purchases at pharmacies in North Attleboro, Attleboro and Pawtucket, according to Poirier and court records.
The over-the-counter items are combined to make meth and can sometimes pose a serious danger during the manufacturing process, the prosecutor said.
“These chemicals are very toxic and sometimes cause explosions or fires,” Poirier told the court.
According to court records, the North Attleboro Fire Department was called to set up near the home when the raid occurred. There were two other people home at the time who were not arrested and do not face charges.
During her bail hearing, Daley was appointed a lawyer but chose to represent herself.
She said she has attempted to get help at nearby Arbor Fuller Hospital in South Attleboro and had a fiance who died years ago from a drug overdose.
“I’m not a bad person,” she told the judge.
Daley was released after her arrest but taken into custody at the courthouse when prosecutors sought to have her bail revoked.
The case was continued to the end of the month.
