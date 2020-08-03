FOXBORO — Police seized a loaded gun, several small plastic bags containing alleged heroin and arrested two Virginia residents Sunday following a routine traffic stop.
Police identified the two suspects as Andrew Lucas, 22, of Arlington, Va., and Javonnie Joyner, 19, of Henrico, Va.
Lucas was driving a car with an expired license plate on Pine Street when he was stopped by K9 Officer Kurt Pollister.
Police said a routine check revealed Lucas did not have an active driver’s license and was wanted on warrants in Virginia.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, police say they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun along with several wrapped plastic bags of alleged heroin in the center console.
The pair was staying in the area at the America’s Best Value Inn on Route 1 in Foxboro, Police Chief Michael Grace said.
Pollister was assisted by Officer Vincent Golemme and Norfolk police.
Lucas faces charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute heroin, driving without a license and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
Joyner was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Innocent pleas were entered on their behalf at arraignment Monday in Wrentham District Court. Lucas was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and Joyner on $1,000 cash bail, according to the clerk’s office. Their cases were continued to Sept. 2.
