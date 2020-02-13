WRENTHAM -- Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a group of girls from King Phillip Regional High School as they walked along Route 140 last month, police said Thursday.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a statement that arrest warrants have been obtained for two additional suspects, who are still at large.
Investigators believe the weapon was a BB gun manufactured to resemble a higher-caliber firearm.
"This is one of those many replicas that would fool anyone into thinking it's real, including experienced police officers, which is why those who use them during criminal or hoax activities risk being shot themselves," McGrath said.
One of the suspects, Richard Brea, 21, of Boston, pleaded innocent Thursday in Wrentham District Court to charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and accosting. He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants in other courts.
Brea was identified as the man in the back of a Jeep who pointed the gun at six girls as they walked between the center of town and KP High on Jan. 30, according to authorities. The incident occurred after school, at about 3 p.m.
Brea is on probation in Stoughton District Court for leaving the scene of an accident and in Boston for a domestic-related incident. He was ordered to stay away from the high school and Dunkin' Donuts near downtown, where the suspects were believed to have gone after the incident, according to a prosecutor.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Elijah C. Matthew of Walpole, was arrested earlier this month. He was allegedly a passenger in the Jeep and is being held at a state Department of Youth Services facility. At the time of the incident, he was on probation, with a GPS monitoring bracelet, for an unarmed robbery committed while he was a juvenile, according to court records.
Police allege the suspects acted together and all are therefore charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and accosting.
Officers Stephen Hearon, Scott Ellis, Riley McGrath, Derick Cassidy, school resource officer Todd Schwalbe and detectives Sgt. James Bennett and Robert O'Connell investigated the incident. They conducted interviews, reviewed surveillance video and followed leads that culminated in the identification of the suspects, McGrath said.
As a result, local police, the Norfolk Police Anti-Crime Task Force and Boston detectives executed a search warrant in Boston at Brea's home Tuesday. The search "resulted in recovery of evidence related to this crime," McGrath said.
His lawyer, Gregory Doyle of Wrentham, said no handgun was found in the search at the home, which his client shares with his father and a younger brother.
Assisting with the investigation was Walpole police.
