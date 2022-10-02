Tropical Weather

Members of mediccorps.org search a home in Pine Island, Fla., whose resident was known to have stayed behind when Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida but has not been heard from since, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Paramedics and volunteers with mediccorps.org arrived on the island with two helicopters as the only bridge to get there was heavily damaged so access is limited to boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

Two area firefighters are part of a search and rescue team now in Florida to help with efforts in the state battered by Hurricane Ian.

North Attleboro fire Lt. Scott McGuire and Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson are members of the Massachusetts Task Force 1 team activated Saturday morning.

