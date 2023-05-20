FALL RIVER — Two Attleboro area men will be among 15 ordained Saturday as deacons in the Diocese of Fall River.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will bestow the honors to John O’Brien of St. Mary Parish in Mansfield and Shawn Seybert of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish in Attleboro during a ceremony called the ordination to diaconate.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral and will be livestreamed on the Diocesan Facebook page at facebook.com/fallriverdiocese.
In the Catholic Church, the diaconate is the first of three ranks in ordained ministry. Deacons preparing for the priesthood are transitional deacons. Those not planning to be ordained priests are permanent deacons.
O’Brien and his wife, Janis, live in Mansfield, and they have two daughters. He is retired.
Seybert and his wife, Sylvia, have three sons and reside in Attleboro. He is a school psychologist.
They are members of the 10th class to be ordained as deacons in the diocese.
“Fifteen men began what seemed to them at the time a long and seemingly impossible journey,” said Rev. Robert A. Oliveira, who along with Deacon Frank R. Lucca, is a co-director of the permanent diaconate in the diocese.
“Balancing family life, work obligations and now evening classes, workshops, evaluations, ministerial service projects and the added challenge of confronting a worldwide pandemic, climbing the mountain of diaconate service seemed just impossible,” Oliveira said. “But these faithful men have climbed the mountain. Soon as permanent deacons they will be asked to return to the valley of service and face new demands as ordained ministers of word, liturgy, and charity.”
Deacons assist priests and bishops in the celebration of the Mass as ordinary ministers of Holy Communion, in proclaiming the Gospel, and by preaching. They also assist at and bless marriages, can preside over funerals and wake services, and are dedicated to various ministries and works of charity in living out their call to service.
The diaconate ordination will be in the context of Mass, following the Gospel. It will include the rites of calling and presentation of candidates for ordination.
After ordination, accomplished by the laying of the bishop’s hands on the head of each candidate and a prayer of consecration, a member of each of the ordinand’s family will bring his vestments to the altar.
At the altar, the vestments will be handed to assisting priests or deacons, who will then vest the new deacons.
There are 66 active permanent deacons in the diocese and 21 who though officially retired are involved in some ministry.