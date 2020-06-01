A Plainville man and an Attleboro woman are among more than 50 people facing charges stemming from demonstrations in Boston Sunday that ultimately turned violent.
Boston police said Monday that 19-year-old Val Postell of Plainville and 29-year-old Shauntee Garcia of Attleboro were among the 53 people arrested.
Postell was charged with being a disorderly person and larceny of property valued at more than $1,250 while Garcia was charged with receiving stolen property, according to police.
Police did not release the details of the arrests but said they occurred primarily in the city's downtown.
Thousands of people held a mostly peaceful demonstration in Boston to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In a video that shocked the nation, Floyd, a black man, was handcuffed and on the ground as one of four white police officers kept his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.
The officer has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.
The demonstration in Boston, like many others in cities across the country, turned violent after night fell, with looting and arson taking place.
Nine Boston officers were taken to hospitals for treatment while dozens of other police were treated in the streets.
The injuries were all considered non-life-threatening.
Others arrested face charges including malicious destruction of property, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, inciting a riot, weapons violations and assault with intent to murder.
