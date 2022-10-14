attleboro fire truck
ATTLLEBORO -- Two Attleboro High School students were struck by a car Friday morning while walking with a crossing guard in a crosswalk on County Street near Bushee Street.

The students, a boy and a girl who are both 17, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.