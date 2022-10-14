ATTLLEBORO -- Two Attleboro High School students were struck by a car Friday morning while walking with a crossing guard in a crosswalk on County Street near Bushee Street.
The students, a boy and a girl who are both 17, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The crossing guard was not struck, Cook said.
The accident occurred about 6:40 a.m., as the students were walking to school.
“The crossing guard made every effort to get the vehicle to stop,” Cook said, “but the elderly driver kept going.”
The driver, an 88-year-old man, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro as a precaution.
Fire officials reported he had a history of cardiac issues.
The boy was taken to Sturdy and the girl was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Cook said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but Cook said he expects the driver to be given a traffic citation.
Police did not release the names of the individuals.
The city recently installed safety upgrades, including flashing caution lights at the crosswalk, in the heavily traveled area, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.
“We repaired the sidewalk on Bushee Street and added flashing crosswalks on County by Bushee. Both were to improve safety of the area,” Heroux said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.