ATTLEBORO — Two city men have been sentenced to three years in prison for possessing a so-called ghost gun and other charges related to a drive-by shooting investigation in Attleboro.
Mark Socia, 21, and Jarrel Rocha, 20, were sentenced last week in Providence County Superior Court, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said.
The two men pleaded guilty to possession of a ghost gun, possession of a firearm while delivering a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Neronha said.
The men were arrested March 2, 2021, after the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitives Task Force and Attleboro police raided an apartment in Central Falls.
During the raid, police seized a ghost gun, a semi-automatic handgun, a revolver, a significant amount of cash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, Neronha said.
A ghost gun is privately made from parts or produced by a 3-D printer. It has no serial number, making it untraceable.
At the time of the raid, Socia was wanted for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting on Feb. 18, 2021, at a home on Richardson Avenue. A man’s car was struck with a bullet but no one was injured.
Socia has pleaded innocent in the case and weapons and assault charges are pending in Fall River Superior Court.
During a hearing July 25 in Providence County Superior Court, Socia was sentenced to three years of an eight-year prison term in the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston with the balance suspended with probation.
Rocha was sentenced to three years of a 10-year sentence with the balance suspended with probation.
“Guns without serial numbers — ghost guns — have become the weapon of choice for shooters and drug dealers because they are untraceable and don’t require a background check to purchase. They can be easily assembled from kits bought on the internet, at minimal cost,” Neronha said in a statement.
“Make no mistake, these illegal weapons threaten the safety of all Rhode Islanders. I am grateful to the Rhode Island State Police for outstanding work in this case and continued partnership in working to keep Rhode Islanders safe,” Neronha said.
From Rocha’s bedroom, investigators seized a 9mm Polymer80 semi-automatic pistol ghost gun, $6,112 in cash, and marijuana, according to Neronha.
In Socia’s bedroom, investigators found a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver, $674 in cash, marijuana, marijuana edibles, powdered marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, he said.
Since Rhode Island outlawed such weapons two years ago, Neronha said his office has prosecuted nearly 50 cases involving ghost guns, most of them involving Polymer80 9 mm Glock-style handguns without serial numbers made from kits produced by a single Nevada company.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.