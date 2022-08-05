rochas guns

Pictured are handguns, including two 9 mm semi-automatic pistols and a .38-caliber revolver, at bottom, seized by police Tuesday in Central Falls. Police say the weapon at upper left is a “ghost gun.”

 ATTLEBORO POLICE/

ATTLEBORO — Two city men have been sentenced to three years in prison for possessing a so-called ghost gun and other charges related to a drive-by shooting investigation in Attleboro.

Mark Socia, 21, and Jarrel Rocha, 20, were sentenced last week in Providence County Superior Court, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said.

