ATTLEBORO — Two city police officers who were shot at while investigating a church burglary last year in South Attleboro will be honored in Boston next month.
Officers Leo McKenzie and Luke Harrington will be presented with a Medal of Honor at the 36th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Awards for Bravery Ceremony at the Statehouse on Oct. 18, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Thursday.
The officers were shot at on Aug. 27, 2018, on Newport Avenue, about a mile north of the Assembly of God Church. At least one of the bullets went through the windshield of a police cruiser and struck the driver’s side headrest.
The officers were not injured but they returned fire and struck the suspect, 42-year-old Eric S. Lindsey, who had left his girlfriend’s house in Attleboro earlier in the evening and allegedly broke into the Assembly of God Church.
Lindsey was arraigned earlier this month in Fall River Superior Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, four weapons-related offenses and breaking and entering.
He is being held without bail while a judge considers the prosecution’s request to keep him in pre-trial detention under the state’s dangerousness law.
The officers were honored last year before the city council for their bravery.
The Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery are named after Trooper George L. Hanna, who was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Auburn on Feb. 26, 1983. The married father of three children had been a state trooper for 10 years.
His three assailants are serving life sentences.
The awards have been held annually since 1983 and have become a symbol of prestige, within both the law enforcement community and the state, according to the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
The awards ceremony is an opportunity to publicly recognize the bravery of members of the law enforcement community “who put their lives on the line by dedicating themselves to safety throughout the state,” according to the agency.
