ATTLEBORO — The polling places for Ward 3 and Ward 5 have been changed for the state primary election on Sept. 1.
On an 8-0 vote Monday night, the city council approved the changes at the request of the city’s election commission after it was determined the current poll locations for those wards are not available.
The new Ward 3 polling place will be at Willett School on Watson Avenue and the Ward 5 polling place will be at Thacher School on James Street.
The site for early voting has also changed. The new location is Thacher School.
It was determined that the current early voting site at city hall does not meet the safety requirements made necessary by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Early voting will take place from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.
Meanwhile, some people are choosing to vote by mail.
Applications for the primary vote-by-mail ballot must be received by the elections office by Aug. 26 and returned no later than 8 p.m. Sept. 1.
So far the city’s election office has received more than 4,000 applications to vote by mail.
