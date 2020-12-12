ATTLEBORO — Two Attleboro residents face hate crimes charges for allegedly harassing a Jewish woman by throwing pornographic photos, Bibles and crucifixes among other items on her family’s lawn and throughout the family’s neighborhood.
Taylor LeBlanc, 23, of 7 Jody Way, and Nathaniel R. Raymond, 23, of 169 Read St., in South Attleboro, pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to a civil rights violation, criminal harassment and distributing obscene matter.
The obscene items included photo-shopped photographs of religious and non-religious figures in sex acts, according to Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo.
The alleged incident happened on Nov. 10, according to the prosecutor.
The defendants threw several items including coins, the obscene photos, Bibles and crucifixes on the lawn of the woman and her family and nearby homes, Azevedo said.
The victim, who may have some type of intellectual disability, and her family, were targeted by the defendants because of their Jewish faith, the prosecutor told the judge.
Authorities say the defendants know the woman, who is also in her 20s.
Following their arraignment, the pair declined to comment on the allegations.
They are free on $250 cash bail each and have been ordered to stay away from the family and witnesses in the case.
The victims were not named and the court impounded the police reports filed in the case at the request of the district attorney’s office.
Azevedo told the court that the police report contained information on a sexual assault investigation. The sexual assault investigation was unrelated to the woman or her family, she said.
The penalty for a civil rights violation carries a maximum jail term of one year. Criminal harassment has a maximum penalty of 2 ½ years and distributing obscene matter has a maximum penalty of five years if prosecuted in superior court.
The pair was arrested Thursday after police obtained warrants. They were released on bail after they were booked at the police station.
Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday also known as the Festival of Lights, began Thursday at sundown.
Their cases were continued to February for pretrial conferences.
