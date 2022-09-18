ATTLEBORO -- Two city teenagers died early Sunday when the car they were traveling in slammed into a tree at South Avenue and West Street.
The victims, 18- and 19-year-old boys, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:30 a.m. crash, authorities said.
The names of the victims, who were the only occupants in the vehicle, were not immediately released.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said it appears the car was traveling south on South Avenue when it struck a tree at the intersection with West Street.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families,” Heagney said.
The car sustained heavy damage.
There was no information available on which teenager was driving.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by city police, the Bristol County district attorney’s office and state police accident reconstruction experts.
