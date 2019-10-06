ATTLEBORO — Fire officials are crediting two teenagers with saving a couple from a burning mobile home early Sunday morning.
The teens alerted their neighbors that the home was on fire.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch, the teens woke up shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday because they were cold and spotted a fire at 51 Redwood Drive in the Birchwood Mobile Home Park.
He identified the teens as Jacob Gannon and Evan Connors, two brothers.
The teens, according to Birch, looked out the window and saw flames next to a porch, which is attached to the mobile home.
They ran out of their mobile home banged on the door and woke residents of the home.
Everyone escaped the fire safely.
Birch estimates damage at $5,000 and said careless disposal of smoking material is most likely the cause of the fire.
