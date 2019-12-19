A bus with 35 students from Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton was involved in an accident with two commercial trucks on Route 140 in Taunton Wednesday morning, injuring two students and the bus driver.
The two students and the bus driver, a 57-year-old Acushnet woman, were transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton with minor injuries, state police said.
The accident was reported about 7:55 a.m. on Route 140 northbound, near Exit 11.
The bus, owned by Amaral Bus Company of Westport, was carrying the students to Bristol Aggie, state police said.
Preliminary investigation indicates the 2018 International bus was traveling straight in the left lane when a 2014 Isuzu box truck suddenly changed lanes from the right lane to the left lane in front of the bus, state police said.
The bus struck the rear of the box truck, owned by CTWOS Construction of New Bedford. Neither the driver of the box truck, a 21-year-old New Bedford man, nor the passenger, a 34-year-old New Bedford woman, had apparent injuries, police added.
Investigation further indicates the box truck changed lanes from right to left to try to avoid striking a 2016 International flatbed truck that, along with other traffic, had stopped ahead of the box truck in the right lane. The traffic in the right lane was stopped as motorists waited to enter the ramp to Route 24.
When it swerved to the left, the Isuzu box truck side-swiped the flatbed, owned by Robert Bates of Mattapoisett, and driven by a 34-year-old New Bedford man. Neither that driver nor the passenger, a 34-year-old New Bedford man, had apparent injuries, police said.
State Police cited the driver of Isuzu for following too closely and making an unsafe lane change.
Public safety personnel didn't clear from the scene until nearly 9:30 a.m.
Bristol Aggie educates students from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Seekonk, Rehoboth and Dighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.