FOXBORO -- The occupants of a house on Louise Drive were displaced after a smoky fire heavily damaged their home Wednesday afternoon.
The fire at 3 Louis Drive was reported just before 4 p.m. by one of two brothers, who was home at the time and called 911, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Buckley said.
No one was injured but the fire caused an estimated $200,000 damage to the Colonial-style house, according to Buckley.
When firefighters arrived, they found the basement garage and the house filled with smoke before the fire was located inside a wall at the rear of the house, Buckley said.
“It took about five minutes to find it,” he said.
The fire was extinguished in about a half hour, according to Buckley.
The house sustained fire damage to the wall and floor and there was smoke and water damage throughout the home, Buckley said.
Louise Drive is off Oak Street, a portion of which was closed temporarily by police while crews were fighting the blaze.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.