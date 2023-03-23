Foxboro fire truck

Foxboro Fire engine

 File photo

FOXBORO -- The occupants of a house on Louise Drive were displaced after a smoky fire heavily damaged their home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire at 3 Louis Drive was reported just before 4 p.m. by one of two brothers, who was home at the time and called 911, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Buckley said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.