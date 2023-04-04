ATTLEBORO -- Two candidates have been certified to be on the ballot in the special election for an at-large council seat on June 6.
The candidates are both newcomers to the city’s political scene.
Laurie Sawyer, 52, of 136 Curtis Ave., and Jonathan Tavares, 29, of 7 Gardner Ave., are the candidates.
Lawn signs have been popping up for both candidates on a number of streets.
Sawyer said her experience on the city's Human Rights Council taught her much and qualifies her for the job.
“My time spent on the council showed me we need to keep Attleboro an open and welcoming community to all races, ethnicities, socioeconomic status, abilities, genders, gender identities and sexual orientations,” she said. “We won’t always agree, but we can agree to work together. I will continue that work when elected to the city council.”
She said she supports seniors, responsible development, a housing needs assessment, environmental sustainability and a new push for building maintenance.
“I will be the voice of the common-sense resident who wants a good quality of life for her family in Attleboro,” Sawyer said.
Tavares said he will bring new ideas to the council.
“I’m running for Attleboro city council because I believe the city needs new ideas, new perspectives and new leadership. Attleboro is changing and I believe it’s time for our city’s legislative body to adapt to change, tackle the challenges, and seize the opportunities that lie ahead here in Attleboro,” he said.
He claimed his experience will help bring a “passionate perspective to the issues that affect residents."
“I believe my experience as an attorney, a small business owner for 13 years, a realtor for 10 of those years, and a lifelong Attleboro resident uniquely position me to bring a thoughtful, informed, and passionate perspective to the city council on issues that affect the daily lives of all Attleboro residents.”
For anyone who may be interested in jumping into the contest, there’s still time.
Nomination papers are not due until Friday at 5 p.m.
Those seeking the seat need to collect 100 signatures of Attleboro voters to qualify for the ballot.
The seat is open because former at-large councilor Cathleen DeSimone was elected mayor on Feb. 28 to serve out the rest of former mayor Paul Heroux’s term.
Heroux was elected sheriff of Bristol County in November and took over the job in January.
DeSimone took office on March 11 after the votes were certified.
She bested council president Jay DiLisio for the job with 49% of the vote to his 42%.
John Davis and Timothy Barone also ran and garnered about 9% of the vote between them.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
