NORFOLK — State police are investigating two cruiser accidents Monday, including one on Route 115 that sent the trooper and another driver to the hospital.
The accident on Route 115 was reported about 12:45 p.m. when a state police lieutenant driving an unmarked cruiser was involved in a two-car accident at the commuter rail crossing, according to state police and the fire chief.
The trooper and the driver of the other car, a 66-year-old Medway woman, were taken to Milford Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to state police.
Fire Chief Erron Kinney said one of the vehicles was on the commuter rail tracks but was removed without any delay in train service. Transit authorities checked as a precaution but found no issues.
Firefighters cleaned up a leak resulting from the accident but no fluids entered any storm drains, according to the fire chief.
A Millis ambulance responded to take one of the two victims to the hospital.
In Quincy, a trooper was involved in a two-vehicle accident about 12:50 p.m. on Furnace Brook Parkway.
The trooper was taken to South Shore Hospital by Quincy emergency medical technicians with non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
