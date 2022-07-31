attleboro fire truck
ATTLEBORO -- Two people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-car crash on Interstate 95 South.

Acting District Fire Chief Al Murrant said fire crews were called to I-95 in the area of exit 2 around 2:15 p.m. for a reported two-car accident with one of the cars partially on its side and on its roof. That car, he said, was also on fire.