ATTLEBORO -- Two people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-car crash on Interstate 95 South.
Acting District Fire Chief Al Murrant said fire crews were called to I-95 in the area of exit 2 around 2:15 p.m. for a reported two-car accident with one of the cars partially on its side and on its roof. That car, he said, was also on fire.
The two occupants of that car were transported by a city ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Due to the vehicle fire, Murrant said he asked for a second engine to respond to the scene as the first engine had to dump the entire contents of its on-board tank to extinguish the car fire.
Both engines remained on the scene while a tow truck removed the car, he said.
Emergency crews took up the breakdown lane and the low speed and center lanes of the highway to clear the accident scene.
At 5:15 p.m., North Attleboro and Mansfield responded to a minor four-vehicle crash on I-95 in North Attleboro that tied up traffic for about 45 minutes. According to radio reports, injuries in that accident were very minor.