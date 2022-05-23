ATTLEBORO -- Five residents were displaced and at least two pet cats perished when a fire broke out just after midnight Monday at a triple-decker apartment house on Fourth Street.
Firefighters carried an elderly woman from between the second- and first-floor landings to safety outside. She lived on the second floor at 23-25 Fourth St. and was not injured. All the other residents got out safely, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is not considered suspicious.
The fire was reported on a third-floor porch at 12:15 a.m. and heavily burned it before spreading into a wall and ceiling of the third-floor apartment, officials said.
“We rolled up and there was heavy fire on the third-floor balcony,” fire Capt. David Charest said.
The flames were knocked down in about 20 minutes but firefighters spent the next two to three hours performing overhauling operations, Charest said. The fire ignited insulation blown in between the ceiling on the third-floor and the roof.
“It was fortunate that someone called us because it could have been worse,” Charest said.
The elderly woman, who did not want to give her name, said she has lived on the second floor with her son for about 18 years.
“They carried me out. The fire department was really great,” the woman told The Sun Chronicle during a brief interview Monday afternoon outside the apartment house.
“There were flames everywhere,” she said. “Thank God everybody got out.”
The woman said the Red Cross came and helped her and her son and the woman on the third floor. She said she is now living in a motel in North Attleboro. Two men who lived on the first floor did not need assistance from the Red Cross, she said.
The woman who lived on the third floor had four pet cats, according to the woman and fire officials.
Charest said firefighters found two had perished in the apartment but could not locate the other two. He said they might have managed to get out.
The third floor sustained fire, smoke and water damage and the bottom two floors sustained water damage, he said, adding that the building is not now habitable.
Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch said the damage was estimated at at least $100,000.
Firefighters staffing four engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances responded to the fire. Firefighters from North Attleboro, Seekonk, Mansfield, Norton and Pawtucket staffed the city’s fire stations while city firefighters were at the fire scene.