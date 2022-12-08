ATTLEBORO — Could the winter of 2022-2023 be the last for the nightly, four-month parking ban in Attleboro?
ATTLEBORO — Could the winter of 2022-2023 be the last for the nightly, four-month parking ban in Attleboro?
If city councilors Cathleen DeSimone and Diana Holmes have their way, it will be.
The duo submitted new business to the council on Tuesday that would replace the nightly, four-month ban with a ban that would be implemented “as needed.”
“Councilor Holmes and I are submitting new business to end the winter parking ban,” DeSimone wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “It would be replaced by a weather emergency parking ban that could be called for as needed based on inclement weather.”
Currently, no vehicles can be parked on city streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31, no matter the weather. If the city is expecting a snowstorm, the times are expanded.
This has infuriated many city residents, especially when the winter has been, well, anything but snowy.
There have been attempts in the past to eliminate the nightly ban since most winter nights are snowless, but it has always run into stiff opposition from the Department of Public Works.
But the DPW aside, many believe the time has come to do away with the all-winter parking ban, including Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
Heagney said city officers will not enforce “a dragnet winter parking ban when we know it’s not going to snow.”
“There should not be a winter parking ban until the forecast is for snow in the immediate future,” Heagney said in a recent story about the implementation of the ban.
“I think it’s unreasonable to prevent citizens to park their cars on the street if we know it’s not going to snow ...,” Heagney said. “This winter parking ban is archaic and should be repealed.”
DeSimone agrees and said the time for its elimination is long past.
“This has been a long time coming in my opinion,” she said.
The Sun Chronicle, too, has editorialized for years to do away with the ban arguing that weather forecasting is much more accurate than it has been in the past and, thanks to instant weather reports via smartphones, most people know of pending storms days in advance and can be alerted to a pending parking ban via a citywide smartphone alert. The ban also disproportionally hurts residents living on the crowded East Side where parking is at a premium.
Public Works Superintendent Michael Tyler did not immediately return a phone call or email requesting comment.
DeSimone submitted a version of the new ordinance, but said the final version could look different.
If approved by the council, it would take effect on April 1, 2023, or in other words, in time for next winter.
Here’s how the new ordinance would read if approved.
“In the event of a weather emergency, including but not limited to an impending winter storm involving the possibility of significant snowfall, the Chief of Police and or Superintendent of the Department of Public Works may declare a weather emergency and implement a city-wide parking ban.
“When a weather emergency has been so declared, the parking ban will be strictly enforced and will remain in effect for at least 24 to 48 hours thereafter, unless lifted or further extended by the Chief of Police and or the Superintendent of the Department of Public Works.
“When a weather emergency parking ban is in effect parking will be prohibited on both sides of all public streets and roadways.
“Vehicles found in violation of this section may be removed by or under the direction of an officer and at the expense of the owner to a place designated by the Police Chief.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
