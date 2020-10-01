NORTH ATTLEBORO — Candidates for state representative and state senator will face off Tuesday night on the town’s local cable channel.
The North TV studio will welcome the two candidates hoping to succeed Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, at 6:30 when Democratic nominee Adam Scanlon will debate Republican John Simmons.
Scanlon defeated Patrick Reynolds in the Sept. 1 primary while Simmons was selected by party officials to replace Michael Lennox as the Republican nominee after Lennox announced the night of the primary that he was dropping out of the race due to health issues.
Both Scanlon and Simmons are members of the North Attleboro Town Council.
Poirier represented the 14th Bristol District, which includes North Attleboro, Attleboro’s ward 3B and precincts 1 and 5 in Mansfield for nearly 20 years before announcing in March that she would not be seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill.
In the second debate of the evening, incumbent Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, will face off against Republican Matt Kelly at 8 p.m. for the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District senate seat. Rausch is seeking a second term, having defeated long-term GOP senator Richard Ross of Wrentham in 2018. Kelly is a town councilor in Franklin.
The Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District seat represents Attleboro, Franklin, Millis, Natick, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Plainville, Sherborn, Wayland, Wellesley and Wrentham.
North TV Executive Director Peter Gay will moderate the debate and ask a series of questions submitted by Sun Chronicle columnists Bill Gouveia and Mike Kirby, along with NorthStar reporter and editor Max Bowen.
The candidates will also ask each other questions during the debates, which will be cablecast live on North TV’s Community Channel: Comcast channel 15 and Verizon channel 24 in North Attleboro and Comcast channel 11 in Plainville. Tuesday will be the only time the candidates in the two races will debate.
“I’m proud that they chose North TV as the site of their only debates, it’s quite an honor and a tribute to our staff,” Gay said.
North TV will host a live Election Night special beginning at 9 p.m. on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.